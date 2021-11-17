CGI Secures Spot on GSA ASTRO Contract; Stephanie Mango Quoted

CGI has been selected for a spot on the General Services Administration’s multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity ASTRO contract .

Under the ten-year contract, which has an unlimited ceiling value, CGI will compete for task orders covering a range of services focused on the development, integration, operation, maintenance and support of various platforms including manned, unmanned and optionally manned systems and robotics, the company said Wednesday.

Stephanie Mango , president of CGI’s federal arm, said the company leveraged its extensive experience in software development, space software systems and systems integration work to secure the ASTRO contract.

Mango added, “With our space work long established in Europe, we’re just beginning to build our presence here in North America, and we’re thrilled to bring our proven track record and solutions to the U.S. federal government market.”

Additionally, CGI Federal’s vice president of consulting services, Mike Pullen said the company’s “40-plus year track record of supporting the space industry and serving the federal government” will help CGI to deliver innovative products and services under the contract.

GSA’s ASTRO contract vehicle is managed by the agency’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center and sponsored by the Department of Defense.