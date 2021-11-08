Evidence Act Oversight Committee Recommends Creation of National Secure Data Service

The Department of Commerce’s Advisory Committee on Data for Evidence Building (ACDEB) has recommended the development of a national secure data service (NSDS) to facilitate the use of federal data for evidence building. The NSDS would build on the framework established by the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018 to support the management of statistical evidence used to inform decision-making processes, ACDEB said in its first report to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

ACDEB also laid out seven new recommendations on how to improve the use of data across the federal government, including the designation of a full-time chief statistician of the United States within the OMB. The chief statistician will facilitate the creation of standards for the NSDS and the broader evidence-building ecosystem.

Other recommendations include the launch of a pilot program to demonstrate the value of data to policymaking and the establishment of a comprehensive communication strategy.

ACDEB was formed as part of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to provide recommendations on how to facilitate and enhance data sharing, linkage and protection processes within the federal government.