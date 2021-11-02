Guidehouse Names John Whitham as Partner, Adds Three New Directors to Health Segment; Alicia Harkness Quoted

Guidehouse has named John Whitham as a partner in its health business and has appointed three new directors to the segment.

Guidehouse’s health segment was ranked as the third largest healthcare management consulting firm this year by Modern Healthcare, and these executive shifts are anticipated to drive growth and expansion initiatives across payer, provider, public sector and life sciences, the company said Tuesday.

In his new role as health segment partner, 25-year healthcare industry veteran John Whitham will drive payer and provider growth strategies across the western U.S. market. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Whitham served as a principal for both ECG Management Consultants and JHD Healthcare Partners.

Alicia Harkness , partner and Health segment leader for Guidehouse, welcomed Whitham and lauded the new partner’s “passion for developing optimal business partnerships that enhance performance, drive growth, and mitigate risk.”

Joan Deming-Murphy , RN, MS, MBA, will return to Guidehouse as a director based in the company’s Philadelphia offices. Deming-Murphy previously served as a Guidehouse director in Chicago for two years prior to her roles as senior director for Huron Consulting Group and managing director for KMPG. The returning director has over three decades of experience leading healthcare operations and financial performance.

Chirag Patel , MA, former senior vice president of Kaufman Hall, joins Guidehouse as director of its Chicago location. Patel’s 15 years of healthcare industry and consulting experience also notably includes developing payer-provider partnerships and driving business development as vice president of enterprise strategy and development at Carle Health.

Finally, Guidehouse has selected Kaajal Singh , MHA to serve as director of its Washington, D.C. office. Singh has deep expertise in managing multimarket growth and innovation initiatives, and she previously served in health market leadership roles for Booz Allen Hamilton, Atlas Research and Advisory Board Company. Additionally, Singh was a director and founding member of RTI Center for Healthcare Advancement and RTI Commercial Health.