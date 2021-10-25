Guidehouse Names Ted Adair, Julia Gibbons, Chris Choby, Phillip Hall to Defense Segment Leadership Team; Ed Meehan Quoted

Ted Adair, Julia Gibbons, Chris Choby and Phillip Hall join Guidehouse ’s defense segment leadership team, and Ryan McKeon has been promoted to defense segment growth leader.

Following Guidehouse’s recently finalized acquisition of Dovel Technologies , these executive additions and shifts align with the company’s expansion efforts in key priority areas, including defense, and the newly appointed leadership team will enhance the company’s offerings to Department of Defense customers, Guidehouse said Monday.

“We are excited to welcome this group of exceptional professionals to Guidehouse and look forward to supporting the growing demand through our expanding defense capabilities, solutions, and implementation strategies,” said Wash100 Award recipient Ed Meehan , partner and defense segment leader of Guidehouse.

Ted Adair will serve as Guidehouse’s Army client relationship executive. Adair previously served as business development director for Accenture and also served over five years as a U.S. Army officer. His experience notably includes leading technology, digital modernization, DevSecOps and cloud operations across a range of organizations with key focus areas of national security, homeland security, defense and law enforcement. In his new role with Guidehouse, Adair will lead business unit pipeline management and marketing, foster new business relationships in the defense sector and oversee strategic capture efforts.

Julia Gibbons , former director of capture management at Engility, joins Guidehouse as the Air Force/Space Force client relationship leader. Gibbons served 21 years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, and her private sector experience includes senior business development roles at SAIC, Booz Allen Hamilton and Deloitte. In her new role, Gibbons will leverage her deep Air Force expertise and industry experience across risk management and program management areas to drive growth in Guidehouse’s expanded defense segment.

20-year U.S. Navy and Marine Corps consultant Chris Choby joins Guidehouse to manage the company’s Navy and Marine Corps client relationships. Previously, Choby served as U.S. Navy/USMC account leader for IBM Global Business Service, where he was responsible for identifying and winning Navy opportunities, managing won programs, driving growth and fostering and maintaining key business relationships. He also notably served as general manager of DXC Technology’s aerospace, defense and manufacturing segment.