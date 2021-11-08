Kenneth Wainstein Nominated DHS Intelligence, Analysis Undersecretary

Kenneth Wainstein, a two-decade public service veteran and current litigation partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell, has been nominated as undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said Friday.

In his current role, Wainstein represents Davis Polk & Wardwell’s corporate clients in internal investigations and civil and criminal enforcement proceedings.

His government career includes time as director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, general counsel of the FBI, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and assistant attorney general for national security at the Department of Justice.

He advised former President George W. Bush on homeland security matters and led interagency coordination of federal efforts related to counterterrorism, disaster response and infrastructure protection.

Wainstein also taught national security law for 12 years and served as a commissioner at the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense.