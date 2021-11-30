MetTel Expands Digital Transformation Services to Government Clients With SAIC Partnership; Rob Dapkiewicz Quoted

MetTel is partnering with Science Applications International Corp to provide enhanced digital transformation services to U.S. government customers.

The Washington, D.C.-based telecommunications service provider is currently working with a federal agency to convert its legacy technologies into an SD-WAN and IP voice architecture, and the newly announced SAIC partnership will allow the company to expand its growing federal practice, MetTel said Tuesday.

Rob Dapkiewicz , senior vice president and general manager of MetTel’s federal arm, said, “We have already proven the value of our partnership with a major federal agency and have identified further opportunities for government transformation.”

In July 2021, MetTel secured an Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with Internet Protocol services.

MetTel’s portfolio of digital transformation services, including its fully managed Mobility-as-a-Service offering, has been recognized for two consecutive years as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services.

The company utilizes cost-effective access technologies, including 4G, 5G and satellite, depending on the individual needs of government sites. Additionally, MetTel’s network connects services from major telecommunication and cable companies to lower costs to government customers.