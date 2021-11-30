Noblis Adds Fourth Product to Run Solutions Suite With RunSituationalAnalysis Launch; Mile Corrigan Quoted

Noblis is adding to its Run solutions suite with the launch of its fourth product , RunSituationalAnalysis, which automates data gathering to increase organizational efficiency and assist analysts in delivering faster intelligence.

RunSituationalAnalysis features three primary capability areas that help government customers to collect publicly available information, contextualize relevant information and connect data relationships, the company said Tuesday.

Mile Corrigan , senior vice president of Federal Civil Solutions for Noblis, noted that the new Run solutions suite product will help federal agencies identify and stay ahead of potential threats by providing automation tools that accelerate the tedious process of data analysis.

“Noblis’ RunSituationalAnalysis automates this process to deliver relevant data quickly and according to unique agency and mission needs,” Corrigan explained.

Corrigan recently participated in an exclusive Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz to expand upon Noblis’ Run solutions suite, which is designed to assist government agencies in streamlining their workflows and achieving modernization goals.

She noted that through the Run suite, Noblis is working with federal customers on leveraging “data-centric digital engineering methods” to align their infrastructures, frameworks and prototypes with coherent and consistent models.