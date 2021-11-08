White House Sets New Deadline for Federal Contractor Vaccination Mandate

The White House has moved to Jan. 4th the deadline for federal contractors to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

The Biden administration said the new deadline for the federal contractor vaccine mandate aligns with the new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule and the emergency temporary standard of the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“This will make it easier for employers to ensure their workforce is vaccinated, safe, and healthy, and ensure that federal contractors implement their requirements on the same timeline as other employers in their industries,” a White House fact sheet reads.

According to the White House document, the CMS rule or OSHA’s ETS will not be applied to workplaces subject to the federal contractor vaccine requirement to keep employers from tracking multiple vaccination requirements.

In September, the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued guidance requiring federal contractor personnel to be fully vaccinated no later than Dec. 8th.