DOL Announces Contractor Portal to Certify Compliance With Affirmative Action Requirements; Jenny Yang Quoted

The Department of Labor will introduce an online portal meant to provide federal contractors and subcontractors a secure method to certify compliance with Affirmative Action Program requirements on an annual basis.

The Contractor Portal will also allow companies scheduled for compliance assessments to submit to the department’s office of federal contract compliance programs their Affirmative Action Programs, DOL said Thursday.

Affirmative action requirements sought to ensure that covered contractors take certain affirmative measures to provide equal employment opportunities to employees and applicants regardless of their race, sex, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity and national origin.

“OFCCP’s new online portal provides a mechanism to promote greater contractor attention to removing barriers to opportunity and evaluating employment practices,” said OFCCP Director Jenny Yang.

The department said contractors under OFCCP’s jurisdiction may register on the web portal starting Feb. 1st, and existing contractors will be required to certify compliance with annual Affirmative Action Program requirements by June 30th. Certification features on the portal can be accessed by March 31st.