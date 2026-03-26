The 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote is gaining serious momentum as industry leaders and rising voices across GovCon make their presence felt on Week 7’s leaderboard. With increased voter engagement driving higher totals across the board, competition is intensifying.

Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels continues to lead the charge among industry executives, surpassing the 1,000-vote mark with 1,037 votes to maintain his stronghold as the top-ranking private sector leader.

Close behind, several GovCon standouts are building momentum of their own. DeEtte Gray , CACI president of U.S. operations, posted one of the most significant gains this week. She gained over 100 votes to break into the top 10—an indication of growing support from the community for last year’s Popular Vote winner.

CACI President and CEO John Mengucci is another name to watch. He saw a major surge in votes, climbing three ranks to position himself firmly in the top 15 as a potential contender for further upward movement in the coming weeks.

Which Industry Leaders Are Vying for the Win?

Beyond the top industry spot, the leaderboard is packed with movement as executives compete for visibility and votes.

Rohit Gupta , CEO of Aretum , continues his upward trajectory, climbing two spots to 11th place, just outside of the top 10. Meanwhile Tang Pham , vice president of defense and homeland of AT&T , remains a key player in the mid-tier at No. 13.

SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh and CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango are neck-and-neck in the competition, with Mango continuing to build on last week’s momentum following her earlier rise. Carey Smith , chair, president and CEO of Parsons , also gained ground this week, moving up one spot to 16th as she continues to draw voter support.

Who Are the New Faces Shaking Up the Leaderboard?

This week’s Wash100 Popular Vote leaderboard features a noteworthy new entrant: Steve Escaravage , president of Booz Allen Hamilton’s defense technology group, who debuts at No. 28 with 180 votes.

Escaravage’s arrival signals fresh momentum in the final stretch of the rankings, as voters continue to elevate influential industry voices into the conversation. Entering the leaderboard at this stage of the competition is no small feat, and his immediate placement reflects strong support from across the GovCon community.

Who Is Moving Closer to the Top?

The bottom half of the leaderboard is where some of the most exciting movement is taking place.

MANTECH President and CEO Matt Tait advanced to 21st, surging ahead in the closely contested grouping. Meanwhile, Michael Duffey , Department of War under secretary for acquisition and sustainment, climbed one position to 22nd, signaling support for his achievements.

Jake Frazer , president and co-founder of Precision Talent Solutions , continues to make big moves, advancing two spots to No. 23 after only one week on the leaderboard.

With as little as six votes separating this group, it’s clear how voters can quickly change the leaderboard in anyone’s favor.

Your Vote Is Driving the Race

With nearly every candidate increasing their vote totals and new entrants reshaping the leaderboard, the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote is entering a pivotal phase. The race is no longer just about maintaining position—it’s about building momentum.

As industry leaders surge, new names emerge and rankings shift week to week, one thing is clear: every vote matters.

Now is the time to make your voice heard and shape the outcome of this year’s Wash100 popular vote. Cast your vote today !