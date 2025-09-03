TraCSS logo. Amazon Kuiper has joined the TraCSS pilot program.
Amazon Kuiper has joined the TraCSS pilot program.
TraCSS/space.commerce.gov
/

Amazon Kuiper Joins TraCSS Pilot Program

1 min read

The Office of Space Commerce has announced that Amazon Kuiper is the latest participant in its pilot program for the Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS.

The program already includes Iridium, OneWeb, SpaceX, Maxar, Planet and Intelsat, OSC said Tuesday.

What Is TraCSS?

The TraCSS program, which aligns with the Space Policy Directive 3, is designed to provide vital space situational awareness, or SSA, data to civil and private space operators. It aims to enhance spaceflight safety by providing operators handling over 8,000 spacecraft with spaceflight safety screening. Amazon Kuiper’s inclusion in the program expands the system’s reach to almost 80 percent of all active spacecraft.

The program, first released in September 2024, provided conjunction data messages, or CDMs, to beta users to reduce the risk of collision in orbit. The TraCSS Program Increment 1.2, released in May 2025, offers on-demand operational ephemerides screening and enables bulk submission for large satellite constellation operators. They can submit ephemerides and receive conjunction analysis results within two to five minutes.

Related Articles

The Pentagon. Top DOD cyber officials Ashley Manning, Jonathan Owen and Gurpreet Bhatia have left their roles.
Pentagon’s Top Cyber Officials Step Down From Their Roles

Ashley Manning, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, and Jonathan Owen, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense integration and defense support to civil authorities, have stepped down from their positions at the Department of Defense, The Hill reported Tuesday. In a LinkedIn post, Gurpreet Bhatia announced his departure from his role as principal director for cybersecurity and deputy chief information security officer at DOD. Ashley Manning  Manning most recently was responsible for developing and managing the implementation of DOD’s cyberspace strategy and policy and ensuring that they are aligned with national security objectives. She

Quantum computing. DARPA and New Mexico to work on the Quantum Frontier Project as part of QBI.
DARPA, New Mexico to Work on Quantum Frontier Project

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the state of New Mexico’s Economic Development Department have signed an agreement to work on a project to advance quantum computing technology as part of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, or QBI. DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative Launched in July 2024, QBI intends to determine the possibility of creating an industrially useful computer much faster than traditional predictions. The initiative seeks to verify and validate whether any quantum computing approach can achieve utility-scale operation by 2033. “New Mexico is the latest state to enter into partnership on QBI, and we are eager to leverage new

CISA EAD Nicholas Andersen. CISA has appointed Nicholas Andersen as executive assistant director for cybersecurity.
Nicholas Andersen Named Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity at CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed Nicholas Andersen, a former Department of Energy cybersecurity executive, as executive assistant director for cybersecurity. Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 to gain insights on the latest U.S. homeland security initiatives and programs. Andersen will spearhead the agency’s cybersecurity mission, focusing on mitigating cyberthreats and vulnerabilities while reinforcing critical infrastructure security and resilience, CISA announced Tuesday. Who Is Nicholas Andersen? Andersen is an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in cybersecurity, information security and network security. He most recently served as president and chief operating officer