Amazon Kuiper Joins TraCSS Pilot Program

The Office of Space Commerce has announced that Amazon Kuiper is the latest participant in its pilot program for the Traffic Coordination System for Space , or TraCSS.

The program already includes Iridium, OneWeb, SpaceX , Maxar, Planet and Intelsat, OSC said Tuesday.

What Is TraCSS?

The TraCSS program, which aligns with the Space Policy Directive 3, is designed to provide vital space situational awareness, or SSA, data to civil and private space operators. It aims to enhance spaceflight safety by providing operators handling over 8,000 spacecraft with spaceflight safety screening. Amazon Kuiper’s inclusion in the program expands the system’s reach to almost 80 percent of all active spacecraft.

The program, first released in September 2024, provided conjunction data messages, or CDMs, to beta users to reduce the risk of collision in orbit. The TraCSS Program Increment 1.2, released in May 2025, offers on-demand operational ephemerides screening and enables bulk submission for large satellite constellation operators. They can submit ephemerides and receive conjunction analysis results within two to five minutes.