Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has broadened the responsibilities of the service branch’s principal cyber adviser to include oversight and guidance on electronic warfare and information superiority advantage. According to a Breaking Defense report Friday, Driscoll’s move aims to ensure that EW and information advantage receive the same level of civilian attention as cyber operations. The change also aligns the PCA’s civilian oversight with existing uniformed roles that already integrate the two missions.

No Function Duplication Within Army

Brandon Pugh, the Army’s current PCA, told Breaking Defense that his new functions do not duplicate existing structures, such as the Army Management Office for Strategic Operations. His office’s additional roles are for better strategic alignment, he pointed out.

”All of our functions at the Pentagon, we try to have a military leader in conjunction with a civilian leader, in realizing that the civilians ultimately play an oversight role, just like we have a chief and a secretary,” Pugh said.

The additional responsibilities of his office strengthen its capability to advance the secretary’s priorities across the force, the Army PCA told Breaking Defense.

He also said Defense Secretary and Wash100 recipient Pete Hegseth has sent a memo to Driscoll outlining five investment priorities, including cybersecurity, prompting the Army’s PCA office to focus on cyber toolkit options for the service, including tools for offensive measures.