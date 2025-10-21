Alford, Scholten Introduce Bipartisan AI for Main Street Act

Reps. Mark Alford, R-Mo., and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., have introduced the AI for Main Street Act , a bipartisan bill that mandates the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Development Centers, or SBDCs, to guide small enterprises through the selection and integration of AI technologies.

How Will AI for Main Street Act Help Small Businesses?

According to a press release from Alford’s office Monday, the legislation seeks to expand guidance, training and outreach to ensure entrepreneurs can effectively integrate AI into their operations. The proposed bill leverages prior programs like America’s SBDC AI U to scale AI assistance nationwide.

Bipartisan Bill to Bridge AI Gap Between Large & Small Businesses

According to Alford, the expanding use of AI presents both opportunities and risks. He emphasized that large corporations with the financial and human capital to invest in AI help boost AI development and adoption. However, small businesses on “Main Street” are being left behind.

“That’s why we’re introducing the AI for Main Street Act to provide small businesses with the resources, education and training needed to utilize artificial intelligence,” said Alford.

“As AI creates new industries, reshapes old ones and redefines the skills people need to succeed, this bill will make sure small businesses aren’t being left behind,” stated Scholten.