The U.S. Army completed the first Launched Effects–Short Range Special User Demonstration, or LE-SR SUD.
Army Completes First Launched Effects Technology Field Demonstration

The U.S. Army recently completed the Launched Effects–Short Range Special User Demonstration, or LE-SR SUD, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, from Aug. 4 to 22.

Operational Deployment of Launched Effects Technology

The LE-SR SUD, the first field use of Launched Effects by operational units, aimed to validate initial requirements and to gather soldier feedback after deploying the technology across various formations, the Army said Thursday. The demonstration is also intended to reduce risks and fast-track the deployment of LE technology across active-duty divisions by late 2026.

With Launched Effects, the Army presents a new method for addressing battlefield challenges. It works to enable forces to respond decisively, navigate complex scenarios and sustain a strategic edge in future large-scale combat operations.

“Launched Effects are a game-changing capability and will revolutionize how we operate in contested environments. Employed at echelon, they allow us to maneuver against enemy forces while striking decisively at key targets and safeguarding our formations,” stated Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program executive officer for aviation.

Soldier Training & Feedback

The LE-SR SUD implemented a phased “crawl, walk, run” training methodology, beginning with classroom education on system operation and upkeep, advancing to field exercises and concluding with immersive, use-case-driven scenarios. This structured progression strengthened soldiers’ mastery and confidence in employing the new system.

The participating soldiers provided feedback on system performance, training and integration. Their assessments will be used to evaluate the LE’s impact on materiel, doctrine and personnel planning.

