The Catalyst Accelerator has selected six technology startups to participate in its 16th cohort and explore artificial intelligence and machine learning applications for the U.S. Space Force’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Backed by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate, the program focuses on developing AI and ML systems that can improve automation, data fusion and decision support for Space Force Delta 7, which serves as the program’s official problem sponsor, the accelerator said Friday.

What Is the Objective of the Catalyst Accelerator’s 16th Cohort?

The 16th Catalyst Accelerator cohort will explore how AI-driven tools can speed up the tasking, collection, processing and analysis of intelligence data across multiple domains. Participants will work with government and industry experts to refine technologies that enhance situational awareness and operational decision-making.

Which Companies Were Chosen for the 16th Cohort?

The six companies chosen to join the new cohort are:

Aegnix – Developer of swarm-based AI orchestration platforms for rapid model creation and deployment of AI agents.

Kestrel – Provides autonomous sensing-as-a-service through a multi-agent AI platform for networking and orchestrating sensors.

Lunar Station – Delivers advanced geospatial analytics and simulation tools for austere environments, including space and underwater missions.

Soresu – Developer of applied AI systems that transform distributed defense systems into adaptive, learning networks to maintain sensor connectivity and situational awareness in degraded conditions.

Tempest Droneworx – Specializes in data fusion software and autonomous drone operations for ISR and rapid response.

Worldscape Technologies – Offers a scalable data fabric and AI environment that integrates simulation and decision-support functions.

How Will the 16th Cohort Be Structured?

The AI/ML orchestrator cohort will run from January 12 to April 14, 2026, at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The seven-week program includes two in-person residency weeks per month, pairing small businesses with government and industry mentors. The program will conclude with a demonstration day, where participants will present their technologies to military, industry and investor representatives.