Chris Kraft, most recently acting chief information officer at the U.S. Secret Service, has assumed the CIO role on a permanent basis.
Chris Kraft Named Secret Service CIO

Secret Service Director Sean Curran announced Kraft’s appointment on Dec. 19.

In this capacity, Kraft will manage a workforce of 400 personnel as he oversees cybersecurity, software and IT operations for the agency.

In September, Kraft was tapped to serve as acting CIO of the Secret Service.

What Did Kraft Do as Acting CIO of Secret Service?

As acting CIO, he implemented efforts to improve service delivery, streamline operations and align technology with mission-critical priorities, including advancing the adoption of artificial intelligence in support of protective operations.

Who Is Cris Kraft?

Before joining the Secret Service, Kraft was acting chief technology officer and deputy CTO for AI and emerging technology at the Department of Homeland Security.

He previously served as assistant administrator for financial systems and program manager for financial systems modernization at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The George Mason University graduate served as a program manager at the Department of the Interior and assistant director of financial systems at the Department of Justice, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His industry career included time as senior director of business process and systems at K12; vice president of corporate solutions at SiriusXM; and senior consultant at BearingPoint.

Kraft holds a juris doctorate from the George Washington University Law School.

