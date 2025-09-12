Chris Kraft Named Acting CIO at Secret Service

Chris Kraft, acting chief technology officer at the Department of Homeland Security, has been appointed as acting chief information officer at the U.S. Secret Service.

Chris Cummiskey, former under secretary and chief acquisition officer at DHS, announced Kraft’s appointment as acting CIO and congratulated him on his new role in a LinkedIn post.

“Chris has been a leader in emerging technology across the Federal government for many years, having served in key tech roles at DHS HQ and FEMA. He brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position,” Cummiskey said in his post.

Cummiskey noted the latest move comes at a time when the Secret Service is expanding the use of technology to advance protective security and counter financial crimes.

Who Is Chris Kraft?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kraft previously served as deputy CTO for AI and emerging technology at DHS.

Prior to this position, he was assistant administrator for financial systems and program manager for financial systems modernization at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The George Mason University graduate served as a program manager at the Department of the Interior and assistant director of financial systems at the Department of Justice.

His industry career included time as senior director of business process and systems at K12; vice president of corporate solutions at SiriusXM; and senior consultant at BearingPoint.

Kraft holds a juris doctorate from the George Washington University Law School.