DARPA's Biological Technologies Office is seeking industry input on advanced medical technologies for battlefield casualty care.
DARPA Seeks Info on Advanced Medical Technologies for Battlefield Care

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Biological Technologies Office is conducting market research on advanced medical and computational systems for battlefield medicine, especially in austere and contested environments. 

According a request for information posted on SAM.gov Thursday, BTO is seeking detailed information on technologies that can improve combat casualty care through faster diagnosis, predictive modeling and autonomous medical intervention.

BTO’s Technology Areas of Interest

The technology areas that the RFI covers the following:

  • Advanced medical sensing and imaging for rapid detection of life-threatening injuries
  • AI and computational models, including digital twins simulating casualty outcomes to guide decision-making
  • Robotics and automated actuation systems for airway management, bleeding control and hemodynamic stabilization
  • Biomarker discovery and monitoring, such as real-time blood chemistry sensors and early biochemical trauma indicators 
  • Systems integration and autonomy, including human-machine teaming for medics, augmented or virtual reality-based training and autonomous resuscitation systems

BTO is encouraging responders to provide data on technology maturity, performance metrics, military relevance and potential transition paths for field deployment. 

Interest parties must submit responses by email in pdf format by email. The deadline is Oct. 31. DARPA emphasized that the request is for information-gathering only and not a contract proposals solicitation.

