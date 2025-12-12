The National Security Agency's logo. NSA issued a new Cybersecurity Information Sheet
The National Security Agency published a Cybersecurity Information Sheet to address UEFI Security Boot misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
Logo: National Security Agency
//

NSA Releases Guidance to Mitigate UEFI Secure Boot Vulnerabilities

2 mins read

The National Security Agency has issued a Cybersecurity Information Sheet detailing how organizations can address configuration challenges associated with Unified Extensible Firmware Interface—a.k.a. UEFI—Secure Boot.

The agency said Thursday that the guidance provides system owners with instructions on how to verify Secure Boot settings and detect or recover from misconfigurations.

NSA Releases Guidance to Mitigate UEFI Secure Boot Vulnerabilities

Cyber has become a principal battlefield in global conflict and American systems are being targeted. Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to gain a better understanding of cyber from global adversaries and near-peer nations and get updates to ongoing and future cyber initiatives across the federal government. Get your tickets today.

What Are Secure Boot Vulnerabilities?

Secure Boot, introduced to the UEFI standard in the mid-2000s, restricts which software can run during the boot process. It blocks unsigned or unknown boot software while allowing many common operating system distributions.

However, over the years, experts have identified vulnerabilities affecting Secure Boot, emphasizing the need for accurate configuration across enterprise environments.

One vulnerability, BootHole, could enable malicious cyber actors to gain control of Linux systems during the boot process. NSA published mitigation options for the BootHole vulnerability in 2020.

The agency warned that Secure Boot is still widely used across modern devices, making it critical for organizations to assess their Secure Boot configurations and reduce their cyber risk.

What Does NSA Recommend?

The agency urged IT administrators and managers to review the guidance to confirm proper enforcement of Secure Boot policies. 

NSA said organizations must not assume that their systems are secure with a Trusted Platform Module or full disk encryption tools like BitLocker.

Additionally, NSA encourages organizations to conduct acceptance testing of new devices to check if the Secure Boot is configured properly.

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence. President Trump signed an executive order that seeks to advance a national policy framework for AI.
Executive Order Seeks to Challenge Restrictive State AI Laws

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the attorney general to establish an artificial intelligence litigation task force to challenge state AI laws deemed “unconstitutional, preempted, or otherwise unlawful,” which could potentially hinder innovation. Explore innovative AI use cases and connect with GovCon leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Reserve your seat today to be part of this transformative conversation. What Are the Key Provisions of Trump’s New Executive Order on AI? Under the new EO, the secretary of commerce will evaluate state AI laws for conflicts with national policy priorities

Troy Meink. The Air Force secretary highlighted major changes in the Department of the Air Force’s acquisition process.
Troy Meink on Air Force’s Acquisition Transformation

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink highlighted major changes in the Department of the Air Force’s acquisition process during his keynote speech Thursday at the Spacepower 2025 Conference, the U.S. Space Force reported. What Are Troy Meink’s Thoughts on Portfolio Acquisition Executives? One of the structural changes Meink cited is the shift from program executive officers to portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs, to speed up the decision-making process and provide leaders with clearer authority.  “We’re moving from the old program executive officer model to portfolio acquisition executives, and the whole focus is making sure our people are empowered to

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's logo. CISA issued its new Cybersecurity Performance Goals guidance
CISA Issues New Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals to Counter Emerging Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released version 2.0 of its Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals, or CPGs, an updated guidance for integrating cybersecurity within an organization’s daily operations. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will bring together cybersecurity experts from across government and industry to discuss some of the most pressing cyber issues and opportunities today. Get your tickets here. CISA said Thursday that the document reflects three years of operational insights and contains best practices collected from industry and government leaders and cybersecurity experts. “Over the past year, CISA has engaged extensively with hundreds