DEVCOM ARL seal. The Army’s DEVCOM ARL partnered with Greystones to advance the use of AI for LVC toolkit under CRADA.
The Army’s DEVCOM ARL has partnered with Greystones Group through a cooperative research and development agreement to advance the use of AI, data orchestration and automation capabilities for its LVC toolkit.
DEVCOM Public Affairs and Army Research Laboratory Strategic Communications - Logo from the U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, Office of Strategic Communications, Licensed under Public Domain
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Army Research Lab, Greystones Partner to Advance AI for LVC Toolkit

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The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory, known as DEVCOM ARL, has partnered with Greystones Group through a cooperative research and development agreement to advance the use of artificial intelligence, data orchestration and automation capabilities for its live, virtual and constructive, or LVC, toolkit.

Army Research Lab, Greystones Partner to Advance AI for LVC Toolkit

The Army’s latest partnership with industry reflects the growing momentum behind AI and data integration efforts that will take center stage at upcoming industry events. Attend the 2026 Army Summit this summer to join military officials and industry leaders as they discuss innovations driving next-generation Army capabilities. Register now!

What Is the Scope of the Army CRADA?

The Army said Wednesday DEVCOM ARL and Greystones will research and build an AI-enabled data fabric designed to integrate simulation, sensor and mission systems across LVC environments.

The collaborative effort will use the Soleite platform from Greystones as the foundational framework and an underlying data fabric to inform decisions from the tactical edge.

The two organizations will also develop proprietary AI copilots and agentic workflows to support automation, natural-language interaction and context-aware decision support for engineers and researchers.

Kristin Schaefer-Lay, LVC Toolkit team lead at ARL, said the CRADA “reflects the Army’s continued commitment to implementing artificial intelligence in realistic research and experimentation environments.” She added that the collaboration with Greystones Group is intended to accelerate the integration of AI-enabled data orchestration and agent technologies into the LVC Toolkit to support modularity, scalability and future Army use cases.

Sheila Duffy, founder and CEO of Greystones Group, said the CRADA enables the company to apply its Soleite platform and Soleite Mission Edge capabilities to an Army research environment, with a focus on advancing AI-enabled data integration, autonomy and decision support across live and simulated domains.

“We see this collaboration as a meaningful step toward transitioning innovative AI solutions from research into operational relevance,” Duffy added.

What Is the LVC Toolkit?

The LVC Toolkit is a set of tools designed to support military training, operations and research by integrating simulated, live and virtual environments.

“The LVC Toolkit is a unified system, allowing researchers, engineers and military personnel to experiment with and analyze scenarios in a more realistic and comprehensive way when working with AI and autonomous systems,” said Schaefer-Lay. “It enables seamless integration of data and systems, making it possible to study complex interactions, improve decision-making and enhance mission readiness.”

What Is Soleite?

Soleite is a Technology Readiness Level 9 commercial-off-the-shelf platform designed to ingest, fuse and provide search and visualization capability for large datasets using generative AI and agentic workflows.

The platform delivers a data fabric that includes a unified data catalog, an API orchestration layer and event-driven pipelines to enable data integration and support decision-making.

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