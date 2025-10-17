The Pentagon. DOD issued updated guidance for the continuation of military operations amid a government shutdown.
DOD released updated guidance for the continuation of military operations and other activities amid a government shutdown.
Photo by Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock
/

DOD Shutdown Guidance Limits Contract Work to Pre-Funded Efforts

2 mins read

The Department of Defense has released updated guidance for the continuation of military operations and other activities amid a government shutdown.

According to the document published Thursday, vendors who were already awarded contracts before the funding lapse may continue to perform work even if it supports non-excepted activities, but only to the extent of funds already obligated on the contract before the lapse in appropriations.

The Pentagon noted that new contracts, renewals, extensions, task orders or exercised options may not be issued or executed unless they support an excepted activity. Until Congress appropriates new funds, no additional obligations can be assumed for non-excepted work.

For the latest GovCon news and updates on acquisition opportunities, make sure you’re subscribed to Executive Mosaic’s trio of daily newsletters: GovCon Wire, ExecutiveBiz and ExecutiveGov, on those sites’ respective homepages.

Lack of Oversight May Trigger Stop-Work Orders

According to the guidance, contract performance cannot continue if it requires inspection or oversight by furloughed federal government employees. In such cases, DOD may issue stop-work orders or terminate contracts.

Departmental Priorities

DOD identified several priority areas that may continue during a funding lapse if suitably resourced, including shipbuilding, depot maintenance, critical munitions, Golden Dome for America, Middle East operations and border security.

For contracts relevant to mission priorities, DOD components should evaluate whether they may be deemed “excepted” and allowed to proceed even in a funding lapse.

Defense Appropriations Bill Blocked in Senate

The Hill reported Thursday that the Senate failed to pass the full-year $852 billion defense spending measure in a 50-44 vote, falling short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill.

The Senate vote comes as the government shutdown extends into its third week.

According to the report, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., opposed to taking up the measure without first voting on the annual appropriations bill for labor, health and human services.

The defense appropriations bill would allocate $171 billion for weapons systems procurement and $141 billion for research, development and testing initiatives.

Related Articles

U.S. Space Force logo. Space Force accepts second operational delivery of the FORGE missile warning system from SciTec.
SciTec’s FORGE Missile Warning System Achieves Space Force Operational Acceptance

The U.S. Space Force has accepted the second operational delivery of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, missile warning system developed by SciTec. The company said Thursday the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado received the second FORGE operational delivery, which integrates the system’s mission data processing capabilities with the cyber-secure FORGE framework to expand missile waring resiliency, performance and accuracy. New Capabilities to Improve Missile Threat Detection Matt McHugh, SciTec executive director and senior FORGE technical adviser, said the latest delivery offers performance enhancements to missile warning warfighters. “With FORGE processing we’re

John Wood, CEO of Telos. Wood announces the expansion of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories
Telos Grows TSA PreCheck Network With New Enrollment Centers in 6 States

Telos, a Transportation Security Administration partner, has added new enrollment locations for its TSA PreCheck program, which accelerates the process of airport security screening. The company said Wednesday that more facilities will open in California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, bringing the total number of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers to 492 nationwide. “Telos is pleased to have TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” stated John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos. TSA is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. If

Workforce. Trump signs an EO establishing federal hiring oversight measures.
Trump Signs Executive Order to Restructure Federal Hiring Oversight

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order mandating comprehensive new policies for federal hiring. The order aims to impose senior-level accountability, align the federal workforce with administration priorities and significantly improve the efficiency of government services, the White House said. How Does the Order Restructure Hiring Decisions? The directive immediately requires every executive department and agency to institute a strategic hiring committee composed of senior agency leaders, including the deputy agency head and chief of staff. This committee is tasked with approving all decisions regarding the filling of vacant positions or the creation of new ones, ensuring strict alignment