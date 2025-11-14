Artificial intelligence. DOE seeks input on a plan to establish a consortium to curate scientific data for use in AI models.
The Department of Energy has issued a request for information to explore the formation of a public-private consortium focused on curating scientific data from national laboratories for use in AI models.
Photo by geralt/Pixabay
//

DOE Seeks Input on Partnerships for Transformational AI Models

2 mins read

The Department of Energy has issued a request for information to explore the formation of a public-private consortium focused on curating scientific data from national laboratories for artificial intelligence applications. 

DOE Seeks Input on Partnerships for Transformational AI Models

Join us for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19, featuring top voices from agencies and industry. Register now to explore cutting-edge use cases and join the dialogue shaping the future of AI in government.

According to the RFI published Thursday on SAM.gov, DOE also expects the consortium to develop self-improving AI models for science and engineering and make them available to the scientific community through government, private sector and academic programs and infrastructure, including the use of cloud platforms. The move is part of the department’s effort to harness AI for scientific discovery, energy innovation and national security.

What Input Is DOE Seeking About the AI-Focused Consortium?

DOE is requesting feedback from businesses, research organizations, think tanks and investors on how to best structure partnerships between national labs and industry. 

Stakeholders are asked to provide input on data curation, privacy-preserving AI methods and the integration of general-purpose AI models with scientific datasets. The RFI also seeks guidance on identifying data modalities, evaluating AI model performance and determining the best mechanisms for cloud-based distribution of AI models to drive innovation.

DOE wants advice on governance, intellectual property rights and the use of the other transaction authority to promote innovation while protecting U.S. research, technology and manufacturing interests. The department is also seeking input from stakeholders on lessons learned from existing AI consortia and less-traditional award structures that could inform the development of the consortium effort.

Responses are due Jan. 14.

Related Articles

Department of the Navy seal. DON introduced the Innovation Adoption Kit to help commanders evaluate and scale technologies.
Navy Launches Innovation Adoption Kit to Advance Tech Integration

The Department of the Navy has unveiled the Innovation Adoption Kit, or IAK, a framework designed to help commanders and program managers evaluate, implement and scale innovative technologies across the DON enterprise.  Be part of the conversation shaping government technology at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Hear from experts on AI, cyber and enterprise IT. Register today to secure your spot! What Is the Purpose of DON’s Innovation Adoption Kit? In a memo published in October, the Office of the DON Chief Information Officer said the IAK aims to bridge the gap between emerging commercial innovations and

CISA logo. CISA, FBI and international partners have issued updated guidance against the Akira ransomware.
CISA, FBI, Partners Issue Updated Guidance Against Akira Ransomware Threat

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, other U.S. agencies and international partners have issued new guidance identifying new methods used by the Akira ransomware group and how to defend against them. What Does the CISA Guidance Against Akira Ransomware Include? The joint advisory provides indicators of compromise and common tactics, techniques and procedures, allowing IT teams to identify Akira ransomware activity and protect their networks, CISA said Thursday. The update is part of CISA and the FBI’s ongoing efforts to combat ransomware. CISA and the FBI are urging organizations to act quickly by backing up critical data regularly,

F-35A. Sandia and NNSA completed B61-12 flight tests on the F-35A.
Sandia, NNSA Complete B61-12 Flight Tests on F-35

Sandia National Laboratories and the National Nuclear Security Administration conducted a series of B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb flight tests in Nevada in August, validating the weapon’s performance when carried and released by an F-35A aircraft, Sandia said Thursday. What Did the Sandia, NNSA Tests Demonstrate? The trials, held Aug. 19 to 21 at the Tonopah Test Range with aircraft support from Hill Air Force Base, used inert B61-12 joint test assemblies to evaluate end-to-end reliability of the aircraft, crews and weapon system. The test series also included the first thermal preconditioning of a B61-12 test assembly aboard an F-35 aircraft