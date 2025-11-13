The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking IT services providers to support the Air Traffic Organization’s Configuration, Logistics and Maintenance Resources Solutions, or CLMRS, portfolio.

What Services Does the FAA Need?

The work will primarily support the Supply Chain Management Enterprise Resource Planning, or SCM-ERP, system as part of the FAA’s broader modernization of its logistics and maintenance operations, according to a request for information posted on SAM.gov Wednesday.

The selected contractor will collaborate with FAA teams responsible for ensuring that the SCM-ERP system will maintain critical operations and continue to interface with other technologies throughout the agency’s upgrade from IFS 10 to IFS Cloud. The upgrade is expected to end in 2027.

The SCM-ERP system, built on an IFS commercial software platform, operates on Amazon Web Services using Red Hat OpenShift.

The FAA also expects the SCM-ERP to expand its services beyond the three business sectors it currently supports.

FAA’s modernization is intended to enhance agency-wide supply chain efficiency, automate processes and bolster data analytics capabilities. The agency plans to implement emerging technologies and business process re-engineering initiatives to streamline configuration, maintenance, and logistics operations; reduce costs; and meet the needs of ATO.

Responses to the RFI must be submitted by Jan. 5. The agency said it will use the feedback to inform its future acquisition strategy.