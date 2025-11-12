The Food and Drug Administration has appointed Richard Pazdur, the founding director of the agency’s Oncology Center of Excellence, as the new head of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

A 26-year veteran of the FDA, Pazdur has held multiple leadership roles in oncology and drug evaluation. He retains oversight of the Oncology Center of Excellence pending the appointment of a successor.

Federal healthcare agencies continue to explore ways to improve operations and service delivery through technology and collaboration. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit—rescheduled to Feb. 12—will feature leaders from CMS, NIH, DHA and other organizations discussing modernization efforts, IT and data-driven approaches to support public health programs. Register today to hear directly from government and industry experts in federal healthcare technology.

What Is Richard Pazdur Known For?

Since joining the FDA in 1999, Pazdur has helped shape the agency’s oncology regulatory framework, emphasizing faster and more coordinated review of cancer therapies.

He also led several initiatives aimed at modernizing oncology oversight, including Project Orbis, which facilitates international coordination of cancer drug reviews; Project Facilitate, which assists oncology professionals in completing expanded access requests for cancer patients; and Project Renewal, which updates labeling for older oncology drugs.

“Dr. Pazdur is a true regulatory innovator who will help guide our broader agenda to modernize the agency and streamline the approval process,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. “He has a track record of success and is an impressive forward-thinking scientist.”

What Are Pazdur’s Priorities as CDER Director?

“I’m honored to lead CDER at a time when the FDA is achieving long-sought regulatory reforms,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with Dr. Makary and the medical experts he’s assembled to help our country reach its peak in drug development.”

As CDER director, Pazdur will oversee the center responsible for evaluating the safety and effectiveness of over-the-counter and prescription drugs. This oversight extends beyond traditional medicines to include products like fluoride toothpaste, antiperspirants, dandruff shampoos and sunscreens, all of which are classified as drugs under CDER’s authority.

Before joining the FDA, Pazdur was a professor of medicine at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He also served on the faculty of Wayne State University.

Pazdur earned his medical degree from Loyola University’s Stritch School of Medicine and completed clinical training at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and the University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics. He has authored more than 800 papers, book chapters and abstracts, and two textbooks on medical oncology.