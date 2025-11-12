Richard Pazdur. The FDA has appointed the Oncology Center of Excellence head as CDER director.
The FDA has appointed Richard Pazdur, director of the Oncology Center of Excellence, to lead the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
Richard Pazdur/Food and Drug Administration
/

FDA Names Richard Pazdur as Director of Center for Drug Evaluation, Research

3 mins read

The Food and Drug Administration has appointed Richard Pazdur, the founding director of the agency’s Oncology Center of Excellence, as the new head of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

A 26-year veteran of the FDA, Pazdur has held multiple leadership roles in oncology and drug evaluation. He retains oversight of the Oncology Center of Excellence pending the appointment of a successor.

FDA Names Richard Pazdur as Director of Center for Drug Evaluation, Research

Federal healthcare agencies continue to explore ways to improve operations and service delivery through technology and collaboration. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit—rescheduled to Feb. 12—will feature leaders from CMS, NIH, DHA and other organizations discussing modernization efforts, IT and data-driven approaches to support public health programs. Register today to hear directly from government and industry experts in federal healthcare technology.

What Is Richard Pazdur Known For?

Since joining the FDA in 1999, Pazdur has helped shape the agency’s oncology regulatory framework, emphasizing faster and more coordinated review of cancer therapies.

He also led several initiatives aimed at modernizing oncology oversight, including Project Orbis, which facilitates international coordination of cancer drug reviews; Project Facilitate, which assists oncology professionals in completing expanded access requests for cancer patients; and Project Renewal, which updates labeling for older oncology drugs.

“Dr. Pazdur is a true regulatory innovator who will help guide our broader agenda to modernize the agency and streamline the approval process,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. “He has a track record of success and is an impressive forward-thinking scientist.”

What Are Pazdur’s Priorities as CDER Director?

“I’m honored to lead CDER at a time when the FDA is achieving long-sought regulatory reforms,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with Dr. Makary and the medical experts he’s assembled to help our country reach its peak in drug development.”

As CDER director, Pazdur will oversee the center responsible for evaluating the safety and effectiveness of over-the-counter and prescription drugs. This oversight extends beyond traditional medicines to include products like fluoride toothpaste, antiperspirants, dandruff shampoos and sunscreens, all of which are classified as drugs under CDER’s authority.

Before joining the FDA, Pazdur was a professor of medicine at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. He also served on the faculty of Wayne State University.

Pazdur earned his medical degree from Loyola University’s Stritch School of Medicine and completed clinical training at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and the University of Chicago Hospitals and Clinics. He has authored more than 800 papers, book chapters and abstracts, and two textbooks on medical oncology.

Related Articles

Kelly Loeffler. The SBA administrator commented on clearing the backlog of VetCert applications.
SBA Clears Backlog in Veteran Small Business Certification Program

The Small Business Administration has cleared the backlog of Veteran Small Business Certification, or VetCert, applications, allowing veteran entrepreneurs to compete for federal contracts without delay.  SBA said Tuesday pending applications dropped from more than 2,700 to zero, and average processing times are now just 12 days. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said veterans deserve full support when starting and growing businesses. “With the 2,700 case backlog cleared, veteran job creators finally have the chance to compete for contracts in the federal marketplace – and to access the opportunities they deserve,” Loeffler added. Under Loeffler’s leadership, SBA restored full staffing and

Oklo logo. Oklo secured DOE approval for NSDA for the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility at Idaho National Laboratory.
Oklo Secures DOE Approval for A3F Nuclear Safety Design Agreement

The Department of Energy has approved Oklo’s nuclear safety design agreement, or NSDA, for its Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility, or A3F, at Idaho National Laboratory.  Oklo said Tuesday the facility, which was selected to participate in DOE’s Advanced Nuclear Fuel Line Pilot Projects, received approval in just under two weeks, marking the first NSDA under the program. Why Is the NSDA Approval Significant for Oklo’s A3F?  According to Oklo, the approval from DOE’s Idaho Operations Office demonstrates a new authorization pathway that could expand U.S. industrial capacity, strengthen national energy security and accelerate production scale-up for advanced nuclear fuel.  “This

AFLCMC seal. The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has issued a request for white papers for CAMP.
Air Force Seeks White Papers for Counter-Air Missile Program

The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has issued a request for white papers for the Counter-Air Missile Program, or CAMP. What Is CAMP Aiming to Develop? According to a presolicitation notice published Friday on SAM.gov, the effort aligns with the Air Force Armament Directorate’s M-Series Modular Weapon approach and aims to develop a low-cost, high-volume, open, modular counter‑air missile system. The initial system will demonstrate ground-launch capability, with future iterations potentially adapted for air-to-air applications. It is also intended to become part of the Affordable Mass Munitions portfolio. Phase 1 will focus on developing, integrating and testing system prototypes