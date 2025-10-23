The General Services Administration is undertaking a market research on real estate technology to streamline the business processes of its Public Buildings Service, or PBS, unit.

The agency is seeking vendor information on cloud-based, modular and interoperable software-as-a-service platforms improving workflow efficiency, data visibility and user experience, according to a GSA post on SAM.gov Wednesday.

Business Processes the SaaS Needs to Address

The agency’s request for information is focused on SaaS platforms supporting PBS processes in lease and contract management, space planning, capital project delivery, asset operations, portfolio performance and property disposal.

The RFI also outlines key requirements for any potential PBS contract, such as workflow automation, data-sharing and analytics capabilities, and work integration driven by application programming interfaces.

GSA Input for AI-Based Platforms

The GSA additionally wants industry input on artificial intelligence tools that enhance forecasting and decision-making. The platforms should also meet government standards, such as FISMA and FedRAMP.

Responding vendors are encouraged to demonstrate how their platforms could integrate, enhance or replace existing PBS systems, including IBM’s Maximo and Tririga, Kahua, Appian, Databricks, BidHom and ArcGIS.

Interested parties can submit their responses via email until Nov. 3.