HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill to Lead CDC as Acting Director

The White House on Thursday tapped Jim O’Neill, deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, to serve as acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Washington Post reported.

O’Neill’s appointment came days after Susan Monarez’s dismissal as head of the CDC over federal vaccine policy.

According to people familiar with the matter, O’Neill will continue to serve as deputy to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while leading CDC.

In June, O’Neill took oath as deputy secretary of HHS days after the Senate confirmed him to the position in a 52-43 vote.

“I’m eager to help my colleagues find the root causes of chronic disease, support families making healthy choices, and help businesses make health care more affordable and accessible. Together all of us can make America healthy again,” O’Neill said in a statement.

Who Is Jim O’Neill?

O’Neill most recently served as CEO of SENS Research Foundation, where he led research and development efforts focused on regenerative medicine solutions for cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and other age-related diseases.

He served as CEO of the Thiel Foundation and co-founded the Thiel Fellowship, where he supported young entrepreneurs who founded science and tech companies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the Yale University graduate was managing director at Mithril Capital Management and Clarium Capital Management.

O’Neill also held leadership roles at HHS during President George W. Bush’s administration, including principal associate deputy secretary, member of the steering committee for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and associate deputy secretary.

