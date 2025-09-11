The Pentagon. The House of Representatives voted on the NDAA for fiscal year 2026
The House of Representatives voted to pass the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2026 and a bill that aims to accelerate defense acquisitions.
House Approves FY26 NDAA, SPEED Act to Modernize Military, Streamline Defense Acquisitions

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is celebrating the passage of the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery, or SPEED, Act and National Defense Authorization Act, also known as NDAA, for fiscal year 2026 at the House of Representatives.

“Today’s vote to advance the FY26 NDAA is a vote to modernize our military, support our troops and restore American deterrence,” the House Armed Services Committee chairperson said Wednesday.

“Along with the One Big, Beautiful Bill, the FY26 NDAA makes a generational investment in our national defense and implements President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda,” the legislator added.

SPEED and NDAA FY26 secured a bipartisan vote of 231-196.

Accelerated Defense Acquisitions

SPEED was proposed by Rogers and Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., who serves as a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. The legislation streamlines the defense acquisition process and ensures the rapid delivery of new capabilities to warfighters.

SPEED intends to shorten the Department of Defense’s process of developing requirements from the current average of 800 days to just about five months.

FY26 NDAA Provisions

The NDAA authorizes $848 billion to modernize the U.S. military, give service members a 3.8 percent pay raise and strengthen border security efforts.

It also codifies over 45 of the administration’s executive orders and legislative proposals and supports the implementation of the Peace Through Strength Agenda.

“The FY26 National Defense Authorization Act ensures our military forces remain the most lethal in the world and can deter any adversary,” commented Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.

“Under President Trump, the U.S. is rebuilding strength, restoring deterrence, and proving America will not back down,” the House speaker added.

The Senate is expected to vote on its version of the FY26 NDAA in the coming days.

Related Articles

Rob Linger of Leidos on AI and cybersecurity driving the federal information advantage
Leidos VP Rob Linger Highlights Data Silos, Adversarial AI as Challenges to National Security

Data silos, misinformation and adversarial AI are among the greatest threats to federal agencies’ ability to achieve information superiority, said Rob Linger, vice president of Leidos’ information advantage practice, in a new video interview with Executive Mosaic. Linger, who has served in the Marine Corps and held leadership roles across technology and public service, said these barriers can only be overcome through strong data stewardship and a clear mission focus. “We have to work through data silos. Every agency has been collecting data for a very long time, but there are organizational challenges to sharing it,” Linger said. “The only

Office of Management and Budget logo. The OMB CAS Board is working to streamline accounting requirements for contractors.
OMB Board Seeks to Streamline Accounting Requirements for Contractors

The Office of Management and Budget’s Cost Accounting Standards, or CAS, Board has published two proposed rules that aim to streamline accounting requirements for federal contractors by eliminating over 60 requirements. “Holding contractors responsible for properly and transparently accounting for their costs is good stewardship, but forcing contractors to maintain overlapping books and records is wasteful and creates barriers that discourage talented companies from working with the Government to meet the needs of our taxpayers,” Kevin Rhodes, senior adviser to OMB Director Russell Vought, said in a statement published Wednesday. Relying on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles Under the rules proposed

5G network connectivity. The Navy began a threat assessment of a 5G tactical training network.
Navy Conducts Threat Assessment of 5G Tactical Network

DVIDSHub reported that the Naval Information Warfare Center, or NIWC, Pacific and Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, or NCDOC, started a threat assessment of a 5G tactical training network on Sept. 3 at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego as part of Operation Shoehorn. Operation Shoehorn Operation Shoehorn is a comprehensive effort that seeks to develop and test a secure 5G tactical network for the fleet. “5G, to this point, has not been useable because it’s proprietary, meaning we don’t have the visibility needed to detect cyber threats,” said Mike Anderson, NIWC Pacific Joint Tactical Communications branch head. “By using open-source