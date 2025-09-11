Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., is celebrating the passage of the Streamlining Procurement for Effective Execution and Delivery, or SPEED, Act and National Defense Authorization Act, also known as NDAA, for fiscal year 2026 at the House of Representatives.

“Today’s vote to advance the FY26 NDAA is a vote to modernize our military, support our troops and restore American deterrence,” the House Armed Services Committee chairperson said Wednesday.

“Along with the One Big, Beautiful Bill, the FY26 NDAA makes a generational investment in our national defense and implements President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda,” the legislator added.

SPEED and NDAA FY26 secured a bipartisan vote of 231-196.

Accelerated Defense Acquisitions

SPEED was proposed by Rogers and Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., who serves as a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee. The legislation streamlines the defense acquisition process and ensures the rapid delivery of new capabilities to warfighters.

SPEED intends to shorten the Department of Defense’s process of developing requirements from the current average of 800 days to just about five months.

FY26 NDAA Provisions

The NDAA authorizes $848 billion to modernize the U.S. military, give service members a 3.8 percent pay raise and strengthen border security efforts.

It also codifies over 45 of the administration’s executive orders and legislative proposals and supports the implementation of the Peace Through Strength Agenda.

“The FY26 National Defense Authorization Act ensures our military forces remain the most lethal in the world and can deter any adversary,” commented Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.

“Under President Trump, the U.S. is rebuilding strength, restoring deterrence, and proving America will not back down,” the House speaker added.

The Senate is expected to vote on its version of the FY26 NDAA in the coming days.