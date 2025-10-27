ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard. Tulsi Gabbard announced the creation of the NCC’s Interagency Fusion Cell.
DNI Gabbard Unveils NCTC’s Interagency Fusion Cell to Target Foreign Threat Networks

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the creation of the National Counterterrorism Center’s Interagency Fusion Cell during a White House roundtable with President Donald Trump and senior administration officials on Oct. 23.

What Is the Purpose of the NIFC?

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Friday the NIFC aims to enhance two-way information-sharing between the intelligence community and law enforcement to support Homeland Security Task Force dismantlement operations and President Trump’s Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

The fusion cell is part of the Homeland Security Task Force, or HSTF, a national initiative designed to unify law enforcement, military and intelligence community efforts to disrupt foreign terrorist organizations, criminal cartels and gangs. The HSTF has conducted over 3,000 arrests and seized more than 150,000 pounds of narcotics since it began operations in April. This includes the recent arrest of Sinaloa Cartel boss, El Pato, and CJNG cartel-affiliated baby trafficker, La Diabla.

Also attending the White House roundtable were Wash100 Award winners Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, as well as FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

