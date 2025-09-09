ICE Appoints Dustin Goetz as Acting CIO

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement has appointed Dustin Goetz, most recently executive director of IT operations at DHS, as acting chief information officer.

Goetz announced his appointment at ICE in a LinkedIn post.

Who Is Dustin Goetz?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Goetz’s previous roles at DHS include deputy executive director for headquarters operations and division chief for IT and enterprise operations.

He previously served as director of the operational support project branch at the Customs and Border Protection.

The U.S. Navy veteran also held leadership roles at several companies, including STI Technologies, Telesis, Endevor Systems, Barling Bay and Engineering Systems Solutions.