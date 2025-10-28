Artificial intelligence. ITI called on the White House to modernize outdated AI policies.
ITI called on the White House to modernize outdated AI policies and create a unified federal framework.
"Artificial Intelligence & AI & Machine Learning," by https://www.vpnsrus.com, https://www.flickr.com/photos/152824664@N07/30212411048, Licensed under CC 2.0
/

ITI Calls for Unified Federal Framework to Streamline AI Regulation

3 mins read

The Information Technology Industry Council has submitted detailed recommendations to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy calling for a coordinated federal framework to accelerate U.S. leadership in AI. The association said overlapping regulations and inconsistent federal guidance are slowing AI innovation and urged the administration to align policy, workforce and acquisition reforms with the pace of technology.

ITI Calls for Unified Federal Framework to Streamline AI Regulation

With calls growing for cohesive federal AI standards and modernization across agencies, Potomac Officers Club’s Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19 will convene top voices from government and industry to explore how unified policy, infrastructure and data strategies can sustain America’s global AI edge. Reserve your seat to hear directly from the leaders guiding federal AI transformation.

What Are ITI’s Key Concerns?

In its response to OSTP’s request for information on AI regulatory reform, ITI cited conflicting federal rules, outdated privacy and copyright frameworks, and fragmented state-level AI laws as significant obstacles. The group warned that more than 1,000 state bills introduced in 2025 have created “regulatory fragmentation” and rising compliance costs. ITI urged the administration to work with Congress to establish a unified, risk-based federal AI standard that preempts state regulations and provides clarity for industry.

How Should AI Regulation Be Updated?

ITI recommended modernizing outdated federal policies that do not reflect AI’s current capabilities. The group identified gaps in data access and use, privacy enforcement, intellectual property protection, and medical device approval and reimbursement processes. It also called on agencies to revisit older AI-related rules, such as voluntary AI commitments under the Biden administration and outdated model risk management guidance, to ensure consistency with the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan.

What Broader Reforms Does ITI Propose?

Beyond regulatory changes, ITI said policy reform must be matched with modernization of federal infrastructure, data systems and procurement practices. The group urged investment in AI workforce training, streamlined acquisition under the Federal Acquisition Regulation overhaul and faster pathways for approving commercial AI tools. It also called for updates to cybersecurity and authorization frameworks, such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the Department of Defense’s Risk Management Framework, to keep pace with AI systems.

Why a Unified Federal Approach Matters

According to ITI Vice President of Policy Courtney Lang, aligning policies and regulations is critical to achieving the administration’s AI goals. “To meet the ambitious goals outlined in President Trump’s AI Action Plan, policymakers must ensure that U.S. policy and regulation is effective, clear, and flexible enough to account for AI and other emerging technologies,” Lang said.

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is seeking a new chief AI officer.
USPTO Seeks New Chief AI Officer

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is seeking a new chief artificial intelligence officer, or CAIO, to lead enterprisewide adoption of AI and machine learning. Connect with leading innovators and government experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Explore how AI, machine learning and automation are transforming federal operations, defense and industry. Save your spot now! According to a notice posted on USAJobs, the CAIO will serve as the principal adviser to the chief information officer and deputy CIO, focusing on delivering business value through AI and machine learning implementation.  USPTO will accept applications

Coast Guard Acting Commandant Kevin Lunday. Adm. Kevin Lunday has been nominated as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Kevin Lunday Nominated as Coast Guard Commandant

President Donald Trump has nominated Adm. Kevin Lunday to serve as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit to learn about the latest in homeland security from Secretary Kristi Noem and other speakers from government and industry. According to a congressional notice, the Senate officially received the president’s nomination of Adm. Lunday on Oct. 23. The nomination was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for review. This follows a May announcement by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, who revealed that the president intended to nominate Lunday. Who

High-performance computing. DOE partnered with AMD and HPE to build two AI supercomputers at ORNL.
DOE Partners With AMD, HPE to Build 2 AI Supercomputers at ORNL

The Department of Energy has announced a public-private partnership with Advanced Micro Devices and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to develop two AI supercomputers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Experience the future of technology at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Discover how AI, machine learning and automation are redefining defense, federal operations and industry. Don’t miss this chance to hear from real practitioners shaping the AI revolution. Register today! Backed by more than $1 billion in public-private investment, the initiative aims to strengthen U.S. leadership in scientific computing, drive innovation and strengthen national security capabilities, DOE