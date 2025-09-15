NASA and the Department of War have conducted a flight demonstration aimed at fast-tracking the development of modern cargo drones for long-distance transportation.

Advancing Long-Distance Cargo Drone Flights

The initiative, part of the Federal USS Synthesis Effort, is intended to enhance the efficiency and safety of cargo drone operations while minimizing human workload, NASA said Friday.

The live flight test, part of the War Department’s UAS Logistics, Traffic, Research and Autonomy effort, showcased how drones can fly beyond visual line of sight, or BVLOS, of their operators. During the demonstration, conducted by FUSE researchers, including experts from Ames Research Center, the cargo drones flew for over 75 miles across North Dakota while carrying different payloads.

The flight test utilized NASA’s UAS Service Supplier, or USS, technology to ensure the unmanned systems could safely operate within shared airspace. The system transmitted real-time flight data, including location and altitude, ensuring full situational awareness.

Remarks From NASA Executive

“FUSE builds upon our interagency cooperation to contribute enhanced capabilities for drones flying beyond the visual line of sight. This mission is the next big step toward true autonomous flight and will yield valuable insights that we can leverage as both the commercial drone, cargo and urban air taxi industries continue to expand and innovate,” said Todd Ericson , senior adviser to the NASA administrator.