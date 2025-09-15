Cargo drone. NASA and the Department of War have partnered to develop advanced cargo drones for long-distance operations.
NASA and the Department of War have partnered to develop advanced cargo drones for long-distance operations.
Photo/grid.aero
/

NASA, War Department Partner to Advance Cargo Drone Operations

1 min read

NASA and the Department of War have conducted a flight demonstration aimed at fast-tracking the development of modern cargo drones for long-distance transportation.

Advancing Long-Distance Cargo Drone Flights

The initiative, part of the Federal USS Synthesis Effort, is intended to enhance the efficiency and safety of cargo drone operations while minimizing human workload, NASA said Friday.

The live flight test, part of the War Department’s UAS Logistics, Traffic, Research and Autonomy effort, showcased how drones can fly beyond visual line of sight, or BVLOS, of their operators. During the demonstration, conducted by FUSE researchers, including experts from Ames Research Center, the cargo drones flew for over 75 miles across North Dakota while carrying different payloads.

The flight test utilized NASA’s UAS Service Supplier, or USS, technology to ensure the unmanned systems could safely operate within shared airspace. The system transmitted real-time flight data, including location and altitude, ensuring full situational awareness.

Remarks From NASA Executive

“FUSE builds upon our interagency cooperation to contribute enhanced capabilities for drones flying beyond the visual line of sight. This mission is the next big step toward true autonomous flight and will yield valuable insights that we can leverage as both the commercial drone, cargo and urban air taxi industries continue to expand and innovate,” said Todd Ericson, senior adviser to the NASA administrator.

Related Articles

Zero trust. The Army’s CECOM SEC and West Point tested the SEC-developed mapping between zero trust and RMF.
Army Operationalizes Zero Trust

The U.S. Army’s Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center, or CECOM SEC, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point have collaborated to evaluate the feasibility of the CECOM SEC-developed mapping between zero trust and the Pentagon’s Risk Management Framework, or RMF. The Army said Thursday the testing sought to collect feedback on the mapping’s application. Zero trust is a modern cybersecurity framework built on the “never trust, always verify” principle. RMF is a systematic structure that authorizes and manages risk in the Department of War’s systems. Helping West Point Enhance Zero Trust Posture According to the Army, the mapping developed

Government contracting. The FAR Council released model deviation text for FAR Parts 3, 17, 27 and 45.
FAR Council Issues Changes to 4 Parts of Acquisition Regulation

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council on Thursday issued new model deviation text for four parts of the FAR as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative. In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to amend FAR to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government. The FAR Council released new text for Part 3 – Improper Business Practices and Personal Conflicts of Interest; Part 17 – Special Contracting Methods; Part 27 – Patents, Data, and Copyrights; and Part 45 – Government Property. These parts are open for

Soldiers on the battlefield. MITRE cited the importance of making warfighters active stakeholders in defense acquisition.
MITRE Report Calls for Increased Warfighter Involvement in Defense Acquisition

MITRE has released a report highlighting the need for the defense acquisition system, or DAS, to be more warfighter-centric to facilitate the delivery of capabilities that keep pace with the rapidly evolving battlefield conditions. The nonprofit corporation said Friday uniformed engineers and scientists should have sufficient acquisition training and authorities to rapidly innovate and address emerging problems at the tactical edge. Extreme Product Ownership MITRE cited U.S. Special Operations Command’s adoption of “Extreme Product Ownership,” an agile approach that focuses on users and value to reduce risks to development and combat operations. In the report, MITRE mentioned the 160 Special