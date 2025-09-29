The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will begin moving its western campus in the coming winter to a new location in St. Louis, Missouri. According to NGA, the facility is the result of years of planning and investment to support geospatial transformation for the next century.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a critical investment in our nation’s security,” Vice Adm. Frank Whitworth, NGA director and four-time Wash100 Award winner, said during the opening ceremony of the new NGA West campus Friday. “From this campus, our dedicated workforce will continue to deliver vital GEOINT that protects our nation and supports our warfighters around the world,” Whitworth added.

The NGA head earlier announced in May the scheduled September opening of the $1.7 billion campus.

Strategic NGA West Collaboration Site

The new 97-acre campus hosts the agency’s expanding geospatial ecosystem, and its strategic location in northern St. Louis enables the agency’s continued collaboration with industry, academia and civic organizations. The facility’s 700,000-square-foot office building features collaboration spaces and advanced equipment to enhance the capability of NGA West’s 3,150 staff members to provide intelligence and geospatial innovations vital to the agency’s goals and mission requirements.

One of the innovative programs that NGA is currently pursuing involves the development of artificial intelligence standards for space-based sensor data, Whitworth disclosed during the recent Intelligence and National Security Summit in National Harbor, Maryland.