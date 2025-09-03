The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has appointed Nicholas Andersen , a former Department of Energy cybersecurity executive, as executive assistant director for cybersecurity .

Andersen will spearhead the agency’s cybersecurity mission, focusing on mitigating cyberthreats and vulnerabilities while reinforcing critical infrastructure security and resilience, CISA announced Tuesday.

Who Is Nicholas Andersen?

Andersen is an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in cybersecurity, information security and network security. He most recently served as president and chief operating officer at Invictus International Consulting, where he was responsible for shaping the company’s strategic direction, driving operational execution and managing financial performance.

The national security and cybersecurity leader briefly worked as chief information security officer at Lumen Technologies after serving at the Energy Department for over a year. He was an assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security and emergency response, and deputy assistant secretary for infrastructure security and energy restoration.

Andersen was the federal cybersecurity lead and senior cybersecurity adviser to the Executive Office of the President and a council member and cyber chair at the Department of Homeland Security. He also served as CISO for the state of Vermont.

The executive was the chief information officer of naval intelligence and CIO for the U.S. Coast Guard. Before that, he briefly worked at MANTECH as an information security engineer. Andersen spent over six years as a Marine Corps Intelligence Activity systems engineer.