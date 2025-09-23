Chris Scolese. The NRO director said the agency accelerates space innovation to deliver intelligence at the speed of need.
NRO Director Chris Scolese said the agency accelerates space innovation to deliver intelligence at the speed of need.
Dr. Christopher Scolese/National Reconnaissance Office
//

NRO Pushes Innovation to Meet ISR Needs Faster

2 mins read

National Reconnaissance Office Director Chris Scolese, a five-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the agency is focused on accelerating the delivery of space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance through innovation and a growing satellite architecture. Speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit, Scolese emphasized that NRO must deliver information “at the speed of need” to maintain America’s information advantage.

NRO Pushes Innovation to Meet ISR Needs Faster

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Intel Summit will bring together top intelligence officials, policymakers and industry leaders to address emerging threats, disruptive technologies and the future of national security. Register now to secure your spot at this premier intelligence community event.

Expanding a Proliferated Architecture

Over the past 30 months, NRO has launched more than 200 satellites as part of its proliferated architecture. The expanded constellation is designed to shorten revisit times and ensure users receive information when it is most needed.

“This allows us to revisit the target faster, so we’re delivering the information that the user needs within the time span that the user needs it,” Scolese said.

The architecture is also intended to boost agility and resilience. “We are constantly looking at our sensors to make sure they can’t be jammed, that we can deliver the data through all phases of conflict,” the NRO director.

Cybersecurity as Top Priority

Scolese identified cybersecurity as his highest priority, pointing to the challenges of defending systems against low-cost but high-impact cyber threats.

“Cyber is the one area where the cost of admission is cheap,” he said. “We’re investing in it and appreciate ideas from industry on how we can be more effective and protect our systems.”

The director also underscored the importance of workforce empowerment in sustaining innovation. “Our people have great ideas, and we need to let them go off and do those things,” Scolese said.

The summit, co-hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance and AFCEA International, brought together more than 2,000 participants from government, industry and academia.

Related Articles

Brent Ingraham. The Army’s acquisition chief took oath following his Senate confirmation.
Brent Ingraham Begins Role as Army’s Acquisition Chief

Brent Ingraham took oath Monday as assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology following his Senate confirmation. The Army said Monday Ingraham will manage a $170 billion portfolio spanning over 550 acquisition programs, focusing on delivering advanced technologies to help warfighters meet future challenges. In this capacity, he will serve as the Army’s acquisition executive, science adviser to the secretary of the Army, senior procurement executive and senior research and development official. He will additionally be responsible for the Department of the Army’s logistics-related matters. Who Is Brent Ingraham? Most recently, Ingraham performed the duties of deputy

Christopher Mahoney, vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Mahoney previously led the Marine Corps
Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Gen. Christopher Mahoney as Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs

The Senate Armed Services Committee has confirmed Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Legislators voted to install Mahoney to the military’s second-highest ranking officer on Friday, according to records on Congress.gov. Who Is the Joint Chiefs’ New Vice Chair? President Donald Trump nominated Mahoney to serve as the next vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in June. At the time, Mahoney was still the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, a role he has held since November 2023. He briefly performed the duties of Marine Corps commandant, a member of the Joint Chiefs

USPTO Director John Squires. John Squires has been appointed USPTO director and commerce under secretary.
John Squires Appointed USPTO Director, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property

John Squires has been selected as the new director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He will also serve as under secretary of commerce for intellectual property. As the chief intellectual property executive, Squires will serve as an adviser to Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump and various government agencies. He will provide insights on IP policies, advancing innovation and enhancing global competitiveness. Squires will replace Coke Morgan Stewart, who has served in an acting capacity and will now resume her role as deputy director. Who Is John Squires? Squires is a global leader in intellectual property, currently chairing