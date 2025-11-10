Energy Department CIO Dawn Zimmer. Dawn Zimmer has been named chief information officer of the Department of Energy.
Dawn Zimmer has been appointed chief information officer of the Department of Energy.
Dawn Zimmer/LinkedIn
/

Energy Department Names Dawn Zimmer Permanent CIO

1 min read

The Department of Energy has named Dawn Zimmer as its permanent chief information officer, marking the third official to hold the role since the start of the second Trump administration, NextGov reported Friday.

How Did Dawn Zimmer Take on Acting CIO Roles at Energy?

Zimmer, who joined the Energy Department as principal deputy CIO in November 2024, served as acting CIO multiple times during a rotation of short-lived permanent officials under Trump’s second term. She first assumed the role during the presidential transition, then briefly served as acting CIO after Ryan Riedel, who was appointed CIO in early February, vacated the position in March. Ross Graber was then appointed CIO but stepped down in July to take on the chief information security officer role at the National Nuclear Security Administration, paving the way for Zimmer to assume the acting CIO role once more.

Who Is Dawn Zimmer?

Zimmer is a 25-year IT veteran with extensive expertise in service delivery, business partnerships, relationship management, and strategic planning and execution. Before joining the Energy Department, Zimmer was the executive director of IT engagement and experience at Virginia Tech. She also served at the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Justice. Earlier in her career, Zimmer spent time at Ulticom, GE Capital and Gartner Group.

