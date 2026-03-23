The National Science Foundation’s directorate for technology, innovation and partnerships has teamed with Research Ireland and the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland to accelerate the commercialization of emerging technologies. On Friday, NSF launched the U.S.-Ireland Research Translation and Commercialization Initiative, which aims to provide novel and proven pathways for multi-country teams to translate science and engineering research into market-ready technologies and viable businesses.

What Is the US-Ireland Research Translation and Commercialization Initiative?

The trilateral initiative builds on the U.S.-Ireland Research and Development Partnership established in 2006, which has supported collaborative research in areas such as nanoscale science, telecommunications, cybersecurity and energy.

According to NSF, the new effort will identify previously-funded projects with commercialization potential and provide teams with tailored support to accelerate progress from research to market. Selected teams will receive mentorship from commercialization experts to develop translation roadmaps and may also secure additional funding to launch startups.

“The announcement of the U.S.-Ireland Research Translation and Commercialization Initiative represents a significant step forward in accelerating critical and emerging technology translation in coordination with our transatlantic partners,” Erwin Gianchandani, assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships, commented. “The effort signals a strong, shared commitment to help researchers and students across borders move their discoveries at speed and scale through lab-to-market pathways, powering market-ready technologies, economic growth and job creation.”

How Can Industry Support the NSF Technology Commercialization Initiative?

NSF is also seeking an industry partner to develop and manage the program’s operational framework, including identifying high-potential research projects and supporting participating teams through mentorship, funding oversight and commercialization planning.

According to a request for information posted on SAM.gov in early March, the selected organization will help coordinate workshops, connect researchers with industry and investor networks and guide teams in areas such as intellectual property, market analysis and product development.

NSF is considering the use of an other transaction agreement with a four-year period of performance for the required program support services. Responses are due April 13.