The Office of the Director of National Intelligence plans to make significant workforce cuts at the National Counterintelligence and Security Center and the National Counterterrorism Center.
ODNI Planning Job Cuts at Intelligence Coordination Centers

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is mulling an overhaul of its National Counterintelligence and Security Center, or NCSC, and the National Counterterrorism Center, also known as NCTC, according to several current and former officials. Both the NCSC and NCTC experienced job cuts, with more on the way, unnamed sources knowledgeable about the matter said in an interview with Defense One. 

Roles of Intelligence Coordination Centers

Established in 2004, tNCTC is in charge of collecting and integrating intelligence across multiple agencies and generating insights into and strategies to deter terrorist threats. The Terrorist Identities Datamart Environment, which works with some of the nation’s most valuable intelligence, operates within NCTC.

Meanwhile, NCSC facilitates intelligence sharing with foreign entities to create a more complete understanding of espionage campaigns. The center has previously exposed the efforts of the Chinese government to increase control of non-Chinese companies.

ODNI Reductions

Sources pointed out that NCSC cannot be shut down without Congress’ approval. However, its operations can still be severely curtailed through significant workforce reductions.

The intelligence coordination center already underwent a reorganization that decreased its leadership from six senior directors and assistant directors to one acting director.

The administration has also shuttered offices and removed officials across the intelligence community over the past several months. In February, the FBI announced the disbandment of a team combating foreign interference threats to U.S. elections.

