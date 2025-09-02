Oliver Wise announced on LinkedIn Friday that he has stepped down as acting under secretary for economic affairs and chief data officer of the Department of Commerce. He officially departed the department on Aug. 30.

“I leave with deep gratitude and immense respect for the public servants across Commerce and the federal government who devote their careers to the national interest,” said Wise.

Oliver Wise’s Career Highlights

Wise served in the department for over three years, overseeing the strategic direction of the Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis as the acting under secretary for economic affairs. As CDO, he spearheaded the department’s data strategy to unlock the potential of Commerce data to boost public service. He was instrumental in publishing the Generative AI and Open Data: Guidelines and Best Practices.

Before joining the Commerce Department, Wise spent nearly four years at Tyler Technologies, serving as director of recovery solutions and of Socrata Data Academy. He worked as a digital government principal at Socrata, which was acquired by Tyler Technologies in April 2018.

Wise also worked at the City of New Orleans’ Office of Performance and Accountability for over seven years, serving as its director from January 2011 to November 2017.