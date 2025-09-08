Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C.-10, has introduced the SkyFoundry Act of 2025 , a new legislation designed to significantly enhance the United States’ capacity to design, test and build drones.

Mass-Producing Small Drones

According to Harrigan’s office, the new bill aims to establish a government-operated facility that can manufacture one million small drones each year. The facility will leverage rapid research and development with high-volume production within the U.S. Army’s existing industrial base.

The proposed legislation is intended to fast-track the production and deployment of drones by eliminating red tape and reducing other delays associated with traditional military contracting.

Pat Harrigan Comments on SkyFoundry Act

“China and Russia are flooding the battlefield with millions of drones while America has sat on its hands. More than 80 percent of casualties in modern war now come from drones, yet we still have no capacity to build them at scale. That failure is reckless, and it leaves our troops exposed,” said Harrigan.

“I introduced the SkyFoundry Act to end that weakness. This bill creates the capacity to design, test and build a million drones a year right here in America” Harrigan continued.