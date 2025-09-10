Robert Law. The Senate-confirmed DHS under secretary of strategy, policy and plans most recently served as senior counselor.
The Senate confirmed Robert Law as under secretary of strategy, policy and plans at DHS.
Robert Law/Department of Homeland Security
//

Robert Law Confirmed as DHS Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy & Plans

1 min read

The Senate on Tuesday voted 49-46 to confirm Robert Law, most recently senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security, as under secretary of strategy, policy and plans at DHS.

In this capacity, Law will oversee the development and coordination of strategic plans and the department’s long-term goals to improve operational mission effectiveness as well as manage DHS leadership councils and provide analytics and other support to such councils.

Robert Law Confirmed as DHS Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy & Plans

Listen to government and industry executives as they discuss the adoption of AI and other tech capabilities to strengthen national security at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Save your spot now for this key GovCon industry event!

Who Is Robert Law?

In January, Law joined DHS as senior counselor to the department’s secretary.

Prior to this position, he was senior editor and director of the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration at the American First Policy Institute.

Before joining AFPI, he served as director of regulatory affairs and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies.

During President Trump’s first term, the DHS under secretary was a senior policy adviser and chief of policy and strategy at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The University of Virginia graduate has a Juris Doctorate from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.

Related Articles

OMB's Drew Myklegard. Former VA executive director will resign as deputy federal CIO of the Office of Management and Budget.
Drew Myklegard to Step Down as OMB Deputy Federal CIO

Drew Myklegard is set to officially resign as deputy federal chief information officer on Sept. 22, the Federal News Network reported Tuesday. Myklegard served as deputy federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget for over three years. He succeeded Maria Roat, who retired in March 2022. During his tenure, Myklegard oversaw the digital transformation efforts of the White House’s technology policy office, prioritizing IT modernization and cloud computing. He also managed over $120 billion in federal IT investments and led efforts to enhance the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. Myklegard’s Career Highlights Myklegard worked in the Department of

Michael Kratsios. The OSTP director cited major organizations’ pledge to provide free AI training and resources to students.
White House Secures Commitments From Major Orgs to Advance AI Education

The White House announced that major companies and organizations have committed to providing resources to advance artificial intelligence education among America’s youth. “As AI reshapes how people learn, work, and communicate, the Trump Administration is committed to ensuring that Americans are equipped to lead the world in harnessing this technology,” Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said in a statement published Tuesday. “Today we announce new steps in fulfilling this mission as we welcome leaders in business, non-profits, and education who are putting America’s future first and pledging to provide free AI training

FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. Gruenbaum announced the establishment of the Office of Centralized Acquisition Services
GSA Consolidates Federal Procurement Under New Office of Centralized Acquisition Services

The General Services Administration has created the Office of Centralized Acquisition Services, or OCAS, within the Federal Acquisition Service to oversee the government’s purchase of common goods and services worth nearly $500 billion annually. The office will centralize procurement across agencies to reduce duplication and take advantage of the government’s buying power to secure greater value for taxpayer dollars, said FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, in an internal email obtained by Nextgov/FCW. OCAS Responsibilities OCAS will assume contracting functions across multiple federal agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management and Small Business Administration. It will also