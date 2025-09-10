The Senate on Tuesday voted 49-46 to confirm Robert Law, most recently senior counselor at the Department of Homeland Security, as under secretary of strategy, policy and plans at DHS.

In this capacity, Law will oversee the development and coordination of strategic plans and the department’s long-term goals to improve operational mission effectiveness as well as manage DHS leadership councils and provide analytics and other support to such councils.

Who Is Robert Law?

In January, Law joined DHS as senior counselor to the department’s secretary.

Prior to this position, he was senior editor and director of the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration at the American First Policy Institute.

Before joining AFPI, he served as director of regulatory affairs and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies.

During President Trump’s first term, the DHS under secretary was a senior policy adviser and chief of policy and strategy at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The University of Virginia graduate has a Juris Doctorate from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.