The Small Business Administration has cleared the backlog of Veteran Small Business Certification, or VetCert, applications, allowing veteran entrepreneurs to compete for federal contracts without delay.

SBA said Tuesday pending applications dropped from more than 2,700 to zero, and average processing times are now just 12 days.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said veterans deserve full support when starting and growing businesses.

“With the 2,700 case backlog cleared, veteran job creators finally have the chance to compete for contracts in the federal marketplace – and to access the opportunities they deserve,” Loeffler added.

Under Loeffler’s leadership, SBA restored full staffing and funding for the VetCert Program, eliminated the backlog and returned the socially disadvantaged contracting goal to the statutory level of 5 percent.

What Is the VetCert Program?

Established by Congress, VetCert certifies veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses for federal contracting. The program serves as a dedicated onramp for veteran entrepreneurs seeking to compete for set-aside and sole-source contracts.

VetCert remains fully operational and continues to process all applications amid the government shutdown.