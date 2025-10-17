The U.S. Space Force has accepted the second operational delivery of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, missile warning system developed by SciTec.

The company said Thursday the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado received the second FORGE operational delivery, which integrates the system’s mission data processing capabilities with the cyber-secure FORGE framework to expand missile waring resiliency, performance and accuracy.

New Capabilities to Improve Missile Threat Detection

Matt McHugh, SciTec executive director and senior FORGE technical adviser, said the latest delivery offers performance enhancements to missile warning warfighters.

“With FORGE processing we’re delivering cutting edge image processing, signal detection, and AI/ML throughout the stack, which is dramatically increasing the sensitivity of the system and enabling Missile Warning to detect more and stealthier threats sooner, and track them longer,” McHugh stated. “Just as importantly, we are now able to continuously deliver enhancements into the operational system in close collaboration with the operational users to ensure Missile Warning stays ahead of the threat.”

SciTec Eyes 4 More Key FORGE Operational Milestones

After a 12-month prototype competition, SciTec secured a production other transaction authority agreement from Space Systems Command in August 2022 to deliver next-generation mission data processing applications for missile warning. In March 2023, the company received an award from SSC to provide sensor-specific processing applications. In early 2025, SciTec was tapped for the Enterprise OPIR System contract to complete the FORGE framework.

“FORGE proves there is a better way to do acquisition – expand the industrial base, leverage non-traditionals, try before you buy, and emphasize close collaboration between operations and acquisitions,” said SciTec President David Simenc.

“We are delivering four more major operational milestones in the next 24 months while continuously enhancing existing operational capabilities. We look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with the Space Force’s System Deltas and Mission Deltas to deliver these critical capabilities,” added Simenc.

The development came weeks after Firefly Aerospace agreed to acquire SciTec for approximately $855 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.