David Bottom has stepped down as chief information officer at the Securities and Exchange Commission to join Consulting Services Group as chief information security officer.

“It has been an honor to serve at the SEC with colleagues dedicated to protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation,” Bottom wrote in a LinkedIn post Monday.

In his announcement, the former CIO at SEC highlighted his new focus at CSG, a company that provides consulting, global telecommunications, DevSecOps, IT, intelligence analysis and logistics support services for public and public sector customers.

“At CSG, I look forward to advancing the company’s cybersecurity strategy and capabilities, applying my experience at the SEC, DHS, White House and Intelligence Community to enable our current and future clients to meet the complex challenges they face. I welcome opportunities to collaborate on future initiatives that drive innovation, resilience, and stronger security across public and private sectors,” Bottom noted.

Who Is David Bottom?

Bottom served as CIO at SEC between January 2020 and September 2025, according to the agency’s website.

Before joining the commission, he was on special assignment to the CIO in the Office of Management and Budget, where he led federal cloud and artificial intelligence deployment efforts.

His government career also included time serving as CIO and chief data officer at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, as well as director of the IT directorate and deputy director of enterprise operations at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

He previously served as chief innovation officer within IBM’s federal intelligence practice.

The Massachusetts Maritime Academy graduate has a master’s degree in information systems management from George Washington University.