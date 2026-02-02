Gen. John Lamontagne, Air Force vice chief of staff. Lamontagne received Senate confirmation on Friday
Gen. John Lamontagne, former commander of the Air Mobility Command, has received Senate confirmation to serve as the new Air Force vice chief of staff.
Photo: U.S. Air Force
Senate Confirms Trump Nominee John Lamontagne as USAF Vice Chief of Staff

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, Gen. John Lamontagne, as the new vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force.

According to congressional records, lawmakers voted to confirm Lamontagne on Friday.

Who Is John Lamontagne?

Lamontagne has served as commander of Air Mobility Command since September 2024. AMC, the U.S. Transportation Command’s air component, provides global airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and senior leader transport services for the joint force, allies and partners worldwide.

Prior to leading AMC, he held several senior Air Force positions, including deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa, chief of staff of U.S. European Command and commander of the 618th Air Operations Center.

Lamontagne is a command pilot with over 4,000 flight hours in C-12, KC-135R and C-17A aircraft.

What Is the Recent History of the AF Vice Chief of Staff Role?

The Air Force has been without a permanent vice chief since Gen. James Slife stepped down from the role in February 2025. President Trump previously selected Gen. Thomas Bussiere to serve as vice chief, but the former commander of Air Force Global Strike Command retired in October.

Lamontagne will work with Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, who was confirmed as the 24th chief of staff of the Air Force in October, to oversee uniformed and civilian personnel.

