SSC seal. Leidos and MapLarge secured SSC Kronos prototype contracts.
Leidos and MapLarge secured SSC Kronos contracts to develop prototype capabilities for space intelligence, ISR and data fusion operations.
Logo: Space Systems Command / Wikimedia
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SSC Awards Kronos Space Intelligence Prototype Contracts to Leidos, MapLarge

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Space Systems Command has awarded prototype contracts to MapLarge and Leidos under the U.S. Space Force’s Kronos program.

The awards, issued through a commercial solutions opening process, are valued at $499,828 for MapLarge and $1.43 million for Leidos, SSC said Wednesday.

SSC Awards Kronos Space Intelligence Prototype Contracts to Leidos, MapLarge

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What Is the Kronos Program?

Kronos is designed to modernize how the Space Force conducts command and control, battle management and space intelligence activities through an integrated system architecture.

The prototype contracts will support the development of the system aimed at improving battlespace awareness; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; and multi-source data integration. 

“In a contested space domain, the ability to integrate intelligence at the speed of operations is critical because decision dominance is a prerequisite for space superiority,” said USSF Col. Jason West, commander of SSC System Delta 85.

What Will the Prototype Deliver?

Under the contracts, Leidos and MapLarge will each focus on developing a prototype that delivers a minimum viable capability for continuous adversary monitoring. The initial capability will feature a tool that connects planning, live operations and post-mission analysis with the Kronos system. By enhancing ISR orchestration and streamlining target development, the initiative aims to ensure a decisive advantage for joint and coalition forces.

Why Is SSC Using a Commercial Solutions Opening?

The CSO pathway enables faster acquisition by reducing administrative requirements and enabling greater vendor flexibility. It streamlines the proposal process and provides a direct path to sole-source production awards, bypassing the need for subsequent competition. The approach is aligned with broader Department of War efforts to accelerate the adoption of commercial technologies and deliver operational capabilities more quickly.

How Does This Fit Into Broader Space Modernization Efforts?

The Kronos effort reflects a wider push to integrate commercial capabilities into military space architectures. Similar initiatives, such as the Defense Innovation Unit’s Hybrid Space Architecture program, are exploring how to combine commercial and government assets to improve data fusion, resilience and real-time decision-making for warfighters.

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