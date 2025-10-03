State Secretary Marco Rubio. The Department of State unveiled its 2026 Enterprise Data and Artificial Intelligence Strategy.
The Department of State has unveiled its Enterprise Data and Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2026.
State Department Releases 2026 AI Strategy to Equip Diplomats With New Tools

The Department of State unveiled its Enterprise Data and Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2026 on Sept. 30.

The plan aims to modernize diplomacy using data and AI, with two main goals: pioneering advanced statecraft and accelerating AI adoption across operations.

Advancing AI-Driven Statecraft

The initiative outlines plans to equip diplomats with AI tools for real-time insights and decision-making, including AI.State, a centralized repository of AI resources, and StateChat, the department’s first generative AI chatbot.

The department also intends to build secure and flexible AI-enabling infrastructure, foster collaboration across federal agencies, and future-proof the diplomatic workforce.

Enhancing Data Infrastructure

The 2026 AI plan also focuses on modernizing the State Department’s data infrastructure by adopting AI and data technologies. The department plans to broaden access to essential operational data and deploy autonomous AI systems capable of managing administrative tasks, emergency responses and oversight of foreign assistance. It aims to coordinate investments to optimize resources and streamline risk management processes for secure experimentation.

Remarks From State Department Leaders

“Winning the AI race is nonnegotiable,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “America must continue to be the dominant force in artificial intelligence to promote prosperity and protect our economic and national security,” added the 2025 Wash100 Award winner.

“With the launch of our combined Enterprise Data and AI Strategy, we are poised to unlock a new era of diplomatic innovation,” stated Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas

