State Department logo. The State Department seeks experts to join the Defense Trade Advisory Group.
The State Department seeks experts to join the Defense Trade Advisory Group.
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State Department Opens Applications for Defense Trade Advisory Group

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The Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs is seeking new members for the Defense Trade Advisory Group, a committee that provides industry input on U.S. defense export policies and regulations.

The State Department said Thursday it is inviting applications from subject matter experts across the defense sector, including representatives from industry, trade associations, academia and research organizations.

DTAG, limited to 50 members, was renewed earlier in March after the agency determined it remains essential to its operations.

What Does the Defense Trade Advisory Group Do?

The group serves as a formal mechanism for the State Department to engage with private sector stakeholders. Its advisory scope covers the regulatory frameworks for defense exports and transfers, including the administration of International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Arms Export Control Act; foreign military sales policy; licensing processes; and updates to the U.S. Munitions List.

DTAG has contributed to recent efforts to streamline compliance and modernize export processes. Its recommendations have supported initiatives to reduce reporting burdens under Part 130 requirements, informed development of compliance tools such as risk assessment frameworks and program guidelines, and provided industry input on updates to the Defense Export Control and Compliance System.

With its renewal, members are expected to provide policy and technical recommendations to support U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives, while identifying ways to reduce barriers to legitimate defense exports.

Who Can Apply to DTAG and What Is Required?

DTAG membership is limited to U.S. citizens with demonstrated expertise in defense trade and relevant policy areas. Selected individuals typically serve two-year terms. Members serving as representatives are expected to reflect the views of their organizations.

Applications are due within 15 days of the notice’s publication. The assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs is responsible for appointing, renewing or terminating DTAG members.

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