The State Department has approved South Korea’s foreign military sales request for AGM-65G2 Maverick tactical missiles and related equipment and services.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday RTX will serve as principal contractor in the proposed FMS deal, which is worth approximately $34 million.

Strengthening South Korea’s Critical Air Defense Capability

The proposed transaction will help South Korea improve its critical air defense capability to ensure interoperability with U.S. forces, meet existing and future threats and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

Details of South Korea’s Maverick Missile Request

Under the proposed FMS request, the contractor will provide 44 AGM-65G2 Maverick tactical missiles and non-major defense equipment, including program support, government and contractor engineering, technical assistance and logistics support services.

AGM-65 Maverick is an air-to-surface guided missile designed for interdiction, close air support and defense suppression missions. It is designed to provide stand-off capability against air defenses, armor, ships, transportation equipment and other tactical targets.

Implementation of this proposed deal will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to the East Asian country.

DSCA has notified Congress of the proposed FMS transaction.