John Wood, CEO of Telos. Wood announces the expansion of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories
John Wood, CEO of Telos, said the new TSA PreCheck enrollment centers nationwide bring the convenience of the traveler program to more Americans.
Telos Grows TSA PreCheck Network With New Enrollment Centers in 6 States

Telos, a Transportation Security Administration partner, has added new enrollment locations for its TSA PreCheck program, which accelerates the process of airport security screening. The company said Wednesday that more facilities will open in California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, bringing the total number of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers to 492 nationwide.

“Telos is pleased to have TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” stated John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos.

TSA is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. If you are interested in learning about advances in border protection and other homeland security concerns, join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. The event will feature panels and networking sessions with prominent figures from government and industry. Secure your ticket to the highly anticipated govcon event today.

Why Enroll in TSA PreCheck?

TSA PreCheck was launched to expedite and enhance the traveler screening process. Consumers who have signed up to the program may no longer need to go through regular security checks, such as removing certain items of clothing or electronics at checkpoints.

According to TSA, PreCheck members reported waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints.

“Every minute matters during your travel day and TSA PreCheck will help get you through security with ease,” Wood added.

The program is open to travelers who are considered “low risk,” or lawful permanent U.S. residents. Enrollees undergo criminal history vetting before securing a Known Traveler Number, which is a requirement to participate in the program.

TSA PreCheck lanes are also available to citizens of partner countries enrolled in similar trusted traveler programs, such as Global Entry, NEXUS or Secure Electronic Network for Travelers’ Rapid Inspection.

TSA PreCheck lanes are available at over 200 airports nationwide, with approximately 90 airlines participating.

What TSA PreCheck Centers Offer

Travelers can apply for or renew their TSA PreCheck membership at Telos-run enrollment centers nationwide.

New applicants can complete an online pre-enrollment and schedule an appointment at a nearby center for in-person processing. Meanwhile, existing TSA PreCheck members can renew their status online through Telos in just a few minutes, even if they originally enrolled with another provider. 

