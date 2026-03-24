The Department of the Treasury’s Artificial Intelligence Transformation Office and the Office of the Financial Stability Oversight Council have introduced a new public-private initiative that will convene regulators and financial and technology sector leaders to strengthen the security and resilience of the U.S. financial system.

Federal and industry leaders will discuss how AI is reshaping sectors at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Register now to gain insight into emerging strategies for scaling AI adoption while maintaining security, resilience and effective governance across complex regulatory environments.

Called the AI Innovation Series, the effort aims to explore and identify AI use cases and practical approaches for scaling the deployment of the technology in financial services without compromising safety, the department said Monday.

Why Is the Treasury Department Focusing on AI?

A 2024 report from the Treasury found that financial institutions are expanding their use of AI to detect fraud, enhance cybersecurity and address operational risks.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged the increasingly important role of AI leadership in maintaining financial stability and economic security.

“We are optimizing regulation to support growth for both Main Street and Wall Street: moving from a posture focused on constraint toward one that recognizes failure to adopt productivity-enhancing technology as its own risk,” he explained. “The Treasury Department will continue evaluating regulatory frameworks and enforcement policies to enable the U.S. financial sector’s leadership in AI adoption while preserving national security and long-term economic resilience.”

Christina Skinner, deputy assistant secretary for FSOC, agreed, adding that “the system becomes less efficient and less secure” without tools that can improve fraud detection, credit allocation and operational resilience.

What Other AI Programs Has the Treasury Department Launched?

The AI Innovation Series builds on Treasury-led efforts to support responsible AI adoption across the financial sector. In February, the department completed a public-private initiative to strengthen cybersecurity and risk management for AI systems. The effort produced resources designed to promote secure and resilient deployment.

Treasury also recently released an AI Lexicon and a Financial Services AI Risk Management Framework to standardize governance practices and help institutions manage AI-related risks.